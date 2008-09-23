Brewers have a new class A club

The long-rumored move was finally made and the Brewers class A club will now be located in Appleton.

The Crew's single-A affiliate had been in West Virginia, but that team recently signed on with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rumblings had been going on for a while that this move was coming down the pipe and the switching of ownership of the West Virginia Power assured most people in the know that this was going to be the next step.

The Beloit Snappers had been the Brewers Class A affiliate as recently as 2004 and many of the current roster's players spent time there. The move to bring in the Appleton club will allow Wisconsin residents access to a lot more home-grown talent.

