Brewers possibly calling up Zach Braddock, too

The Brewers were so hard up for bench players tonight that pitcher Yovani Gallardo was used as a pinch hitter in the 7th inning. Some of the pressure of that situation will be alleviated when Carlos Gomez rejoins the team from the 15-day DL. Not only does his re-entering the lineup give Ken Macha more options, but he's a right-handed bat to face the pitching staff the Brewers will see in Minnesota this weekend. That being said, they may also try to find room on the 40-man roster for Nashville pitcher Zach Braddock. There is currently one left-handed pitcher in the Brewers bullpen and the Brewers will be facing left-handers Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer, both former AL MVPs. Per Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy: The 22-year-old Braddock has worked 10 scoreless outings for Triple-A Nashville this season plus one poor outing in which he surrendered eight runs in 2/3 of an inning.