Brewers sign Trot Nixon to minor-league deal

When the Brewers lured Gabe Kapler away from managing the Boston Red Sox's single-A team, they found a diamond in the rough.

They're apparently looking to do the same thing again by giving another "past-his-prime" former Red Sox player a shot.

Doug Melvin told Trot Nixon he hopes Nixon will be the next Gabe Kapler, according to Brewers.com.

Nixon was offered a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league Spring Training where he can earn a spot on the major league roster.

The low-risk, possibility of high-reward signing was made in attempt to bring another left-handed bat to the team.

From the article: "Nixon's best years were in Boston from 2001-03, when he averaged 26 home runs and 90 RBIs. But he appeared in only 11 games in the Majors last season with the Mets, batting .171 (6-for-35) before going on the disabled list with a groin injury. Nixon did have Minor League success last season, batting .306 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Diamondbacks' and Mets' Triple-A affiliates. Arizona traded him to New York for cash before an "out clause" kicked in that would have made Nixon a free agent."

The Nixon signing wasn't the only one the Brewers made yesterday. They also signed former Pirates prospect Chris Duffy to a minor-league deal along with an invitation to big league camp.

He's been in the minors for awhile recovering from shoulder surgery.