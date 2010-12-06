Brewers Trade Lawrie for Marcum

It's being reported that the Brewers will be sending their #1 prospect to Toronto for starting pitcher Shaun Marcum.

Marcum was 13-8 with a 3.64 earned run average in 31 starts last season. He was a middling 87-90 MPH fast ball and relies on an above average changeup as well as serviceble slider and curveball to finesse batters, not over-power them. He averaged 7.3 K/9 innings in 2010.

Lawrie, the Brewers first round draft pick in 2008, was supposed to start the season at AAA Nashville, but is blocked from making the major league roster by Rickie Weeks, whom the Brewers are trying to sign to a long-term extension.