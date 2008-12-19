CC explains why he chose New York

Apparently it's not the masses of money they threw in him, it was the pressure Milwaukee put on him.

In his introduction to the media, CC tried to take all attention and expectations off himself.

"I am not going to be able to have stretches like that so...[its good that the Yanks have other good players]."

I understand that he's been in the spotlight for literal months now and that probably does get a little old, but seriously, you're the highest paid player, you're the new ace, you're the highest profile FA in years. The attention comes with the territory.

"If I had gone back to Milwaukee, they would have been looking to me to win every single game. I expect to win every single game here, too, but there would have been more immense pressure there because they wouldn't have been able to put the pieces around me to help me win. I think I can get that here....

If I had went somewhere else, they would have expected me to do what I did the last second half in Milwaukee and you know that's kinda unrealistic."

_

Also, Doug Melvin has said all trade rumors circling about Mike Cameron to the Yankees for Melky Cabrera are dead. He also said he wasn't even sure he'd be interested in resuming talks.

___

Ryan Braun has said he'll be a part of Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.