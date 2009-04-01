CNN says Marquette/Milwaukee great basketball place to visit

It's about time we get recognized!

Read the whole thing <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2009/TRAVEL/03/31/great.basketball.towns/index.html">here</a>

The list looks like this:

1. Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill

2. The University of Kansas in Lawrence

3. Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana

4. Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

5. Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington

Here's Marquette's write up:

<span style="font-style: italic;">There is no football team at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That means students and alumni are even more dedicated to the men's basketball team, they say.</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">Marquette may be a Jesuit university with just over 11,000 students, but it boasts one of the highest attendance rates at basketball games in the country. Students at Marquette don't pitch tents like at Duke, but the games are so popular, some will bring their sleeping bags 10 hours before the game to get the best seat in the house</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">"It's such a great feeling to know you can walk anywhere in the city when you have a Marquette shirt on a basketball day and people will talk to you about basketball," said Sarah Dembkowski, a sophomore at the university. "It gives this city a bonding feeling."</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">Although the West region No. 6-seeded Golden Eagles lost to the University of Missouri in the tournament last week, a trip to the Bradley Center, where the Marquette men's basketball team plays (and where the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks play) is well worth the visit.</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">Marquette students, called the Superfans, are famous for their peculiar behavior, dressing up in costumes to support their team and distracting opponents with oversized cutouts of celebrities' heads.</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">On campus are several bars, including the Union Annex, that tout cheap beer pitchers and food specials for fans. Just several blocks from the university is downtown Milwaukee. On Water Street, where most of the fans crowd on game day, visitors can hang with the locals and enjoy a hub of sports bars, taverns and restaurants.</span>