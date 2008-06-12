Co-Worker VooDoo

×

Yesterday morning I was reading on Deadspin about how Albert Pujols was carried off the field Tuesday night and I shared the news with my co-worker, who was equally excited about what this meant for the Brewers. Sports fan that I am, I then said to him "Now, if someone would just go down on the Cubs, we'd be set."

He asked who and I said maybe D. Lee and he said "No, Soriano."



I'm officially very, very afraid of my co-worker.

Soriano is out at least six weeks with a broken hand.



Pujols looks to be out at least 3 weeks.



The co-worked has set his sights on Zambrano and Lance Berkman. Be afraid. Be very afraid.



(Time for the Brewers to make their move)

