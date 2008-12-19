College Bball quick hits

I'm way late, but the UW men's team beat the UW-Green Bay Phoenix early in the week. Senior Joe Krabbenhoft led the Badgers with 15 points - a career high. He also had five rebounds, a block and a steal. Full story here.

Marquette met Tennessee in the Big East/SEC matchup/showdown/tournament/whatever they call it. Despite losing the close game and giving a big game to UT's Chism, the Golden Eagles showed that they're 1-3-1 defense, which really showed to advantage against Wisconsin, is really going to work for them this season.

The play was sloppy, with a multitude of Marquette players fouling out. Jerel McNeal was all but non-existant, putting up just 10 points. Dominic James also had a pretty rough game, shooting just 3-13 for eight points.

Not sure if it was panic because of the close game, but Cracked Sidewalks pointed out that more than 50% of our shot attempts from the field were from behind the three-point line. The announcers made a big point of how few touchs MU was getting in the paint. It's clear that Marquette's lack of height is going to continue to be an issue.