Congrats to Prince

There aren't words for what I think of Prince Fielder since he's stepped up in the past week or so. People have talked about his loss of power, his lack of leadership and a whole lot of other demeaning qualities, but I feel like this week's performance tells everyone that's disparaged him to sit down and shut up. While the rest of the team is slumping and seemingly ok with losing out on the playoffs, Prince pretty much single-handedly gave the team power.

And for his effort, he was named NL Player of the Week and received an engraved Swiss timepiece (no, I'm not kidding).

Look at the numbers:

BA:. 462

OBP: .533

SLG 1.038

12 hits, 6 doubles, 11 RBI

6 runs scored

Total Bases: 27