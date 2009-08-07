Early August Jinx?

So the whole situation Tuesday night (Aug. 4) was weird enough all on it’s own.

But what if I told you that it happened exactly a year to the day after the <a href="http://mlb.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080805&content_id=3255585&vkey=news_mlb&fext=.jsp&c_id=mlb">Prince-Manny Parra dugout dustup. </a>But it gets weirder, still.

In 2007, then-manager <a href="http://mlb.fanhouse.com/2007/08/03/the-brewers-scuffle-becomes-clearer/">Ned Yost and then-catcher Johnny Estrada got in a dugout scuffle.</a> That one happened on August 3.

Sure, having it be one day off ruins the flow a little – but still, for the past three years we’ve had major anger issues on the same two days?