Eat a beetle, see the Madison Mallards

Found this on Deadspin

The Capital Times 7/18/2008 6:49 am

Would you eat a beetle for $30? Well, as many as 250 Madison Mallards fans did Thursday night.

The Mallards hosted Beetle Eating Night at the Duck Pond at Warner Park, in which the first 250 people to eat a dead beetle received a free ticket to the ballpark's all-you-can-eat-and-drink Duck Blind party deck -- a $30 value.

