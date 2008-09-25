Eric Gagne is one seriously classy guy

A lot of people have been down on Gagne because of his pitching performance, but you can't help but respect his committment to the team, the community and charity work. Gagne's also donating $25 per strikeout by ANY Brewers pitcher at home to charity. Seriously, it's too bad he's had such a rough season, because he's the type of guy I like to have on our team. He's received the most harrassment from fans, the most boos and yet he continues to thank the fans for their support and do things like this to give back to the community. How can you not respect a guy like that.

I can't find where this was originally published, but I saw this and want to pass it on. Don't know if it's true or not.

(font's doing funny things, so sorry)

GAGNE PURCHASES 5,000 TICKETS TO BE GIVEN FREE TO FANS TONIGHT

TICKETS TO BE GIVEN AWAY AT BREWERS.COM BEGINNING AT 3:30 PM

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Eric Gagne today purchased 5,000 tickets to be given away to Brewers fans for tonight's game. The idea for the plan originated with Gagne, who approached Brewers officials late last night to discuss the logistics.

"Tonight we'll be playing one of the most important games in franchise history, and I can think of no better way to thank the fans than giving families an opportunity to pack Miller Park," Gagne said. "No matter what happens over these next four games, I want everyone to know that I think the world of Brewers fans. Three million times they have walked through the gates this year and none of us on the field takes their support for granted. We're going to have some fun out here, and I know that the atmosphere will be electric."

Starting at 3:30, fans can go to Brewers.com to request up to four tickets. Simply click on the "Gagne Giveaway" graphic to go to the ticket request page and enter Gagne as the password when prompted. Fans requesting the complimentary tickets will be subject to a one-time $2.00 fee for printing their ticket order at home, or a $4.00 per order fee for picking at Miller Park will call.

The tickets are first come, first served, and the inventory of 5,000 available is expected to be exhausted quickly.

Gagne has also put in a special request for fans to support this weekend's Drive for Charity along with Northwestern Mutual. Participating fans will have the opportunity to receive a J.J. Hardy collectible Brewers pin with the donation of new or gently used winter coats. Donations will be accepted throughout the Chicago series from the gate opening through the second inning at the Left Field, Right Field, and Home Plate Gate entrances.