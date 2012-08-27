Former Badger Russell Wilson named Seahawks starter as rookie

The football story in Seattle his preseason has had all kinds of Wisconsin ties. Former Badger Russell Wilson and former Packer Matt Flynn were fighting for the starting quarterback job.

Flynn has spent multiple years backing up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and many assumed the starting job in Seattle was his. The Seahawks drafted Wilson this offseason and his stellar play led them to trade Tavaris Jackson to Buffalo, last year's starter. But Wilson surpassed all expectation (and Flynn) when he started the Seahawks' third preseason game when Flynn had elbow soreness.

From the Seattle Times:

"With Flynn out Friday, Wilson turned in his most impressive performance of the exhibition season, which is saying something. He passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns and led Seattle on six scoring drives. He has thrown five touchdown passes and been intercepted once. The team has six runs of 20 or more yards, and Wilson has four of them. His quarterback rating of 119.4 leads the NFL."

Head coach Pete Carroll was sufficiently impressed and named Wilson the Week 1 starter, saying Wilson deserved it.

Flynn was brought in to compete with Jackson for the job, but Wilson came in and impressed everyone, beating them all out. Jackson became an afterthought and poor Matt Flynn was relegated to clipboard holder once again.