Former Badgers drafted

<a href="http://www.jsonline.com/story/index.aspx?id=743467">This article</a> was featured in Friday's Journal-Sentinel pre-draft coverage and basically says that Jack Ikegwuonu would be likely to be drafted. Instead, Ikegwuonu was drafted in the 4th round today.

The sixth round had a bit of a rush on former Badgers, as kicker Taylor Melhaff went to New Orleans at #178 overall. Defensive tackle Nick Hayden went three spots later at #181 to the Carolina Panthers. WR Paul Hubbard was picked at #191 by the Cleveland Browns.

Center Marcus Coleman, Punter Ken DeBauche and WR Luke Swan are still on the board.