I have found the key to Manny Parra's (lack of ) success

Manny Parra has had a rough start to the season and many Brewers fans are left wondering where the promising young left-handers "stuff" has gone. Today, I discovered the answer.

Here's Manny in July of 2008...

And in June of 2008...

And making a late-season appearance in 2007....

And this was Manny on Tuesday.

Any good uni-nerd would know that Manny's new-found preference for pajama-length, baggy-bottomed pants is the reason for his struggles.

Just ask Dave Bush. He sports the high pants/socks look and took a no-hitter into the 8th inning today.

Coincidence? I think not!