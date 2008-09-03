Harley signs sponsorship deal with the Brewers

Tuesday, September 2, 2008 - 11:00 AM CDT

Brewers, Harley sign major sponsorship deal

The Business Journal of Milwaukee - by Mark Kass

Harley-Davidson Inc. has signed a major new sponsorship deal with the Milwaukee Brewers that will include the addition of a new seating area to Miller Park.

As part of the new deal, which was announced Tuesday morning at Miller Park, a 42-seat elevated seating area will be added in left-centerfield. It will be called the “Harley-Davidson Deck” and feature Harley-Davidson motorcycles built into the decor. The new seating area will be added prior to the 2009 season.

Members of Harley Owners Group (HOG) will receive discounted tickets, which will include food buffet and two complementary beverages, to the deck for all games. Tickets for groups and individuals for the new deck will be made available first to HOG members before being sold to the general public.

The Brewers also announced that admission to the seating area will be through a new gate that will be constructed called “Gate H-D.” It will be located behind centerfield. Any HOG member, no matter where they are sitting, can enter through the gate and park in a new motorcycle parking lot the team is building.

As part of the agreement, Harley will also get LED signage, ticket deals and in-game promotions. Starting with tonight’s game against the New York Mets, a game ball will be delivered via a Harley-Davidson motorcycle prior to the first pitch of each home game.

“This is one of the most comprehensive (sponsorship) deal in Brewers history,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers’ vice president of business operations. “This is a partnership that not only brings the Milwaukee Brewers and Harley-Davidson together, it will also benefit fans coming to Miller Park.”

Mark-Hans Richer, Harley-Davidson’s chief marketing officer, said the sponsorship was about local support and national outreach.

“With the Brewers, we’re creating reasons for our owners to ride to Milwaukee all summer, and building passion with young adults as well as strongly diverse national audiences through TV broadcast exposure,” Richer said.

