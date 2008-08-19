Houston looking at Sheets?

From the Houston Chronicle (via BrewerFan.net)

Recruiting Sheets

Roy Oswalt promises to deliver yet another recruiting pitch to Milwaukee Brewers righthander Ben Sheets, who is expected to be one of the top pitchers on the free-agent market this winter.

“Yeah, this is the last time we see him,” Oswalt said. “I’m going to say something to him and see where he’s at.”

Oswalt and Sheets are close friends, dating to their time together on the American baseball team that won the gold medal at the 2000 Olympics.

Lance Berkman also wants Sheets to know his presence would be appreciated in Houston.

“I’d love to have him,” Berkman said of Sheets, who will start for the Brewers tonight against the Astros.