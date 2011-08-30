John Axford, record setter?

After saving all three of this weekend's games, John Axford became the 2nd Brewer ever to record 40 saves in a season.

Axford is in just his second season as the Brewers closer and baring some ridiculousness, should be for at least a few more years. At this point, he is fifth on the Brewers all-time save list - after less than two seasons. He is just fourteen saves away from tying for third place on the Brewers all-time list. He should top all Brewers lists after just another average season as closer.

He blew two saves to start off the season, but has been lights-out ever since. Sunday's save was his 37th straight. That's the eighth longest streak in NL history and the 12th longest in MLB history.

Blowing the save on Opening Day really seemed to stick with fans, as I heard complaints about Axford well into the beginning of the season. Hell, people were complaining last night after he gave up the home run. But that was the first time in ten appearances that he had even given up a run.

With Prince and Braun fighting for the NL MVP and Nyjer Morgan being featured on every national outlet and blog, Axford's quietly going about having a killer season.