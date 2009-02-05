The Man of Glass strikes again

The story is that Ben Sheets signed a contract with the Texas Rangers, but went on to fail the physical.

The elbow injury that kept Sheets out of the end of the season has apparently not healed itself as doctors said it would and <a href="http://www.jsonline.com/blogs/sports/39165687.html">it's now being reported</a> that surgery is necessary.

As he was on our roster when he injured it, it's likely that the Brewers will have to foot the bill for his surgery. Additionally, if he remains unsigned come June, the Brewers will not receive the compensatory draft picks they would have gotten for losing a top free agent.