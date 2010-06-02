Many Brewers roster moves

I was out camping for Memorial Day and missed a bunch of transactions for the Brewers.

The biggest news is the return of Chris Capuano, who hasn't pitched in the major leagues since September 2007. He has had two Tommy John surgeries and showed some good pitching in the minors. He will be getting the start on Thursday for the Brewers.

Manny Parra was moved back to the bullpen.

Nashville pitcher Kameron Loe was brought to the majors for tonight's game.

From Adam McCalvy's coverage of the move:

The Brewers were facing a deadline of sorts this week with Loe, 28, whose Minor League contract included an "out" clause that would have allowed the player to elect free agency if not on the big league roster by June 5.

"I'm excited to be back in the big leagues," said Loe, who last pitched in the Majors with Texas in 2008. "I was really focused on my next start so I had not been giving much thought to what might happen. But I'm ready for it."

Loe made 107 appearances including 47 starts for the Rangers from 2004-2008 and was 19-23 with a 4.77 ERA. He was 4-3 with a 3.16 ERA in 10 starts for Nashville.

McCalvy also noted, via twitter, that Marco Estrada was optioned back to Nashville and Adam Stern was designate for assignment.

The team signed Brian Bruney to a minor league contract. He was released by the Nationals on May 25.