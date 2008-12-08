Marquette 61, UW 58

I didn't get to watch the game since I was at the hockey game in Madison. We listened to the second half in the car.

UW led most of the game, though only by a few points at a time. Marquette managed to keep it close and Jerel McNeal was the biggest factor in this game.

Sitting just one minute of the 40 played, McNeal was 10-18 with 26 points and seven rebounds. Nineteen of those points came after halftime and twelve were in a row for MU.

It's clear that Marquette's senior leadership is going to be crucial for the Golden Eagles down the stretch. UW's seniors were barely factors.

Though much smaller in stature, MU dominated UW for offensive rebounds, which was crucial in MU's 21-8 second half run.

Despite the loss, it was a coming out party for UW Sophomore forward Keaton Nankivi. The team's second leading scorer with 11 points, Saturday was the first time he logged signigicant minutes. He will be someone to watch.