Miller Park named number 2 park in MLB

SI.com conducted a fan survey and Miller Park came in a close second to Jacobs Field in Cleveland. We were just 2 points behind.

We ranked #1 overall in Promotions and Food and #2 in Affordability.

Other areas in which stadiums were ranked:

History & Tradition

Team Quality

Atmosphere

Fan Intelligence

Hospitality

Getting to the Game (ranked third)

Neighborhood (our worst ranking at #18)

Cleveland actually didn't rank #1 in any category and had a #19 rank in hospitality, but the Brewers got double digit rankings in three categories, which proved to be the difference.

Congratulations to the Brewers for making Miller Park such a great place to watch games.