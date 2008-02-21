Prince Fielder: Vegetarian?

As odd as that sentence sounds (say it over and over again, it doesn't get any less strange) - according to this morning's Journal-Sentinel, Prince Fielder has indeed gone off the meat.

Apparently his wife is to blame, as she gave him a book detailing life in a meat slaughterhouse. Prince was so disgusted that he said he couldn't imagine eating meat again.

The whole story is <a href="http://www.jsonline.com/story/index.aspx?id=720531">here.</a>

While this seems a little strange, it could be a boon in disguise. Prince is a big dude at a young age and anything to help him be healthy is a positive.

But don't worry, his wife says that if his power slumps at all, she'll make him a big steak.