Rumor Mill: Brewers hire Roenicke

It's the third time in about a month that we have a rumor that the Brewers have hired a manager.

This time the source is a writer for a Chicago newspaper who's last claim to fame was a Twitter meltdown on all things Minnesotan.

Once again it's sources saying the hire has been made, so take it with a grain of salt.

Roenicke has been with the Angels for the past 11 seasons and has never managed at the major league level. He did mange in the minors and has spent the past five years as the Angels bench coach.

The Chicago media is interested in the Brewers hiring situation because White Sox bench coach Joey Cora is one of the finalists. ESPN.com is reporting that Cora was told today that he finished second in the decision-making process.