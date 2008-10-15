Rumor Mill?

×

A poster over on Brewerfan has this info:



My sister said she was emailed this from a friend in Los Angeles. I've googled it and wikipedia'd it and found nothing that far in advance. I'm going to copy and paste this though. It is pretty funny either way.





CHUCK VERSUS THE ALL AMERICANS EPISODE 211

LAUREN CONRAD ("THE HILLS"), JONATHAN TAYLOR THOMAS ("HOME IMPROVEMENT"), JJ HARDY ("MILWAUKEE BREWERS") GUEST STARS- As the wedding of Ellie (Sarah Lancaster) and Captain Awesome (Ryan McPartlin) gets closer Awesome's family comes to town to celebrate and Chuck (Zachary Levi) is put onto high notice when he flashes on Awesome's brother Kenny Woodcomb's (guest star Jonathan Taylor Thomas) watch. Ellie becomes self-conscience and emotional when Awesome's sister Jordan's (guest star Lauren Conrad) new boyfriend, baseball hunk Rock Kassin (guest star JJ Hardy) arrives. Chuck, Sarah (Yvonne Strahovski), and Casey (Adam Baldwin) are forced to go into action at Rock's charity event to find out the connections between Kenny and Latin insurgents. All are shocked when it turns out to be much more then they originally thought.

