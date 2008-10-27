Rumor Mill: Macha

umblings now indicate that Bob Brenly's interview wasn't so great and that former A's manager Ken Macha seems to be the frontrunner for the Brewers job.

Rumors include that he has had 2 phone calls with Melvin since his interview.

Multiplesources are reporting that Macha may be the man.

Of course, over the weekend Willie Randolph reportedly turned down the Nationals' managerial position, presumably in anticipation of being offered the Brewers job. Whether that's wishful thinking on his part, we'll soon find out.

In other managerial news, Jack Z had his introductory news conference and mentioned two names as possible managerial candidates for Seattle: Jim Riggleman, who now works for the Nationals, and none other than Ned Yost.

Maybe it's a good thing Jack Z left when he did....

Also...Willie Randolph interviewed for the Brewers job a few days ago, and said that Zduriencik was the one asking him all the questions. (Apparently Willie and Melvin are good friends, so Doug didn't need to ask much.) He was joking that he's the only person to interview for 2 jobs at the same time.