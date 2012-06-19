Shaun Marcum scratched from Tuesday start, Tuesday starter TBA

Shaun Marcum was scratched from his next start - Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays - because of elbow tightness.

Marcum's delivery is one that many have said is unconventional and not one that can sustain long-term in the majors, so Brewers fans are more than a little nervous that they'll hear the dread "Tommy John" words.

Marcum fell off considerably in September and the postseaon last year and fans were concerned that he was pitching hurt, so this newest revelation feels a bit like vindication.

Others feel like the team have no intention of signing Marcum long-term and should be looking to trade him before the deadline, as that's when his value to us will be the highest. Obviously niggling injury concerns will not help that situation.

The Brewers were not giving any more information about the Marcum injury - sounds like right now they're content with giving him rest and waiting the whole thing out, but one would assume a battery of MRIs and tests are in his future.

The most interesting part of the whole story, of course, is who will pitch in his place tomorrow?

The next two projected starters for AAA Nashville are Claudio Vargas and Seth McClung, guys who are arguably washed up but hoping for one more shot in the majors. Neither are spectacular options for the Brewers.

Because of a lack of an off-day, in order for another person in the rotation to step up, it would necessitate a start on three day's rest for Yovani Gallardo - something he's never done.

Another, more intriguing option, is promising prosepct Tyler Thornburg. Thornburg has been with AA Huntsville, but tweeted yesterday that he'd been called up to AAA Nashville and would be heading there after his scheduled appearance in his league's All-Star Game.

Despite Thornburg's tweet, the Brewers themselves have made no announcements regarding Thornburg.

If he were to come to Milwaukee for tomorrow's game, it would be his major-league debut.

The Blue Jays are also TBA for their pitcher tomorrow (and Wednesday, at that.)

Thornburg is likely the best, most successful option, but it would be unusual for the Brewers to rush a guy up that quickly.