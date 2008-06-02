Let's talk football

Athlon Sports Ranks Wisconsin No. 12

MADISON, Wis.

Athlon Sports, publisher of the No. 1 selling college football magazine, named Wisconsin as its preseason 12th-ranked team on Tuesday. Travis Beckum, UW’s All-American tight end, is featured on the cover of the regional magazine this season. Click here for the complete story.

Bret Bielema's Wisconsin Badgers grabbed the No. 12 position with 14 players selected as All-Big Ten performers. Athlon Sports predicts Wisconsin to finish second in the Big Ten Conference. In 2007, the Badgers ended the season with a 5-3 mark in the conference finishing in fourth place.

Athlon Sports has picked the following players to receive postseason accolades; Tight end Travis Beckum is named First-Team All-America and First-Team All-Big Ten, while kick returner David Gilreath is named Third-Team All-America and First Team All-Big Ten. Offensive lineman Kraig Urbik and defensive lineman Matt Shaughnessy are named First-Team All-Big Ten, while running back P.J. Hill, offensive linemen Gabe Carimi and Andy Kemp, defensive lineman Mike Newkirk and safety Shane Carter are named Second-Team All-Big Ten. Tight end Garrett Graham, center John Moffitt, offensive lineman Eric Vanden Heuvel, linebacker DeAndre Levy and cornerback Allen Langford join the All-Big Ten Third Team.

