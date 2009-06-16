Thank Goodness!

We no longer have to hear BA tell folks during FSN broadcasts that Prince has never hit a Grand Slam. Also, Braun as 5 RBI and Prince said "Anything you can do, I can do better" and has 6 RBI, once again giving him the MLB lead with 62 RBI is 64 games played - unREAL! Craig Counsell and Casey McGehee, in the one and two spots of the batting order, have been on base seven times and scored six times. To give the Indians some credit, between the two teams' 3 and 4 hitters there were 17 RBI. That's nuts.