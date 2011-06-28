Thoughts on Greinke

I'm not sure why I'm still sitting here watching the Brewers lose to the Yankees 7-0 in the 4th. Greinke made it just two innings. Though the official scorebook gives all those runs to Greinke as earned, Nyjer Morgan and Casey McGehee made questionable defensive plays that cost Greinke outs and made him work harder. I have to admit that I'm still on the Suzie Sunshine train with Greinke. I expect good things from him, haven't taken the losses as signs of the apocalypse and generally think that he's been a positive pickup. There are a lot of Greinke apologists out there that are saying that he's been unlucky in his losses, basically taking the blame off Zach. I'm not sure I'll go that far. He's human, he'll make mistakes. I think people expected Greinke to come in and be the savior of Milwaukee. People wanted Cy Young winner Greinke - and we haven't seen that yet. But the numbers are saying that we shouldn't freak out too much. Before tonight he'd given up just nine walks while striking out 80. That's a phenomenal ratio. It seems to me that people need to adjust their expectations. He's 7-2 in 10 starts despite missing the first six weeks of the season.