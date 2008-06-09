Trade rumors

Rumor has it that the Brewers had some brass in Baltimore over the weekend looking at Brian Roberts, the Orioles 2B. His player page is <a href="http://baltimore.orioles.mlb.com/team/player.jsp?player_id=406878">here. </a>

<a href="http://msn.foxsports.com/mlb/story/8225468/Fresh-relievers-will-be-in-demand-for-pennant-races?CMP=OTC-K9B140813162&ATT=3498">From FoxSports.com's baseball writer Ken Rosenthal:</a>

<p></p><p style="font-style: italic;">"Here's a deal that makes sense: Brian Roberts for Rickie Weeks. The Brewers, who recently had two scouts watching the Orioles, are interested in Roberts, but it remains to be seen whether they are ready to give up on Weeks.</p><p style="font-style: italic;">Roberts, a more accomplished leadoff hitter and better defender than Weeks, is a more natural fit for a contender. The Orioles, meanwhile, could be patient with Weeks defensively, much as the Twins are being patient with the erratic Carlos Gomez. Weeks would be another young, athletic building block to go with Adam Jones and Nick Markakis.</p><p style="font-style: italic;">A straight-up deal might be out of the question, considering that Roberts is a free agent after next season while Weeks is under club control through 2011. But the Orioles could add a young pitcher or even one of their veteran relievers while perhaps getting another piece back in return.</p><p style="font-style: italic;">One thing is certain: The Orioles no longer can get the same deal for Roberts that the Cubs offered during the off-season. One reported package included right-hander Sean Gallagher, shortstop Ronny Cedeno, Class AA left-hander Donald Veal and Class A righty Jose Ceda; another proposal substituted outfielder Matt Murton for Veal, according to a source.</p><p style="font-style: italic;">Cedeno since has emerged as a valued utility man who can play three infield positions and help spell shortstop Ryan Theriot, who batted .202 last September. Gallagher, meanwhile, is showing progress in the Cubs' rotation and drawing raves from new teammate Jim Edmonds.</p><p><span style="font-style: italic;">"He's the first guy I've seen in a while with Carpenter stuff," Edmonds says, referring to his former Cardinals teammate, Chris Carpenter."</span> </p>

Valid thoughts on this trade from Brewerfan.net:

"Roberts is a premier leadoff hitter while Weeks is still unfulfilled potential and you have to ask as he approaches 26, are we ever going to see it in a Brewer uniform?

What I like about it, is that it appears the Brewers have correctly identified one of the key problems plaguing this offense. They need more baserunners for Braun and Fielder."