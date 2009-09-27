UW Women's Hockey

There will be a lot written here about the US Women's hockey team that will be competing in the Olympics in 2010. The team is coached by Badger women's coach Mark Johnson, who took a year hiatus to do so, and also has a eight current and former Badgers on the roster.

Jessie Vetter (2009), Angie Keseley (2009), Erika Lawler (2009), Jinelle Zaugg-Siergiej (2008), Molly Engstrom (2005) and Kerry Weiland (2003) will all represent the U.S. as Badger alumna, and two current Badgers, Hilary Knight and Meghan Duggan, will red-shirt this college season in order to a part of the US team.

The team is embarking on a 10-game prep tour called the Qwest Tour (schedule here)and they had their first game Friday night against a WCHA All-Star Squad which featured 4 current Badgers - Jasmine Giles, Brooke Ammerman, Brittany Haverstock and Mallory Deluce.

The US team won 6-1 with the help of multiple Badgers. From this article: Defensemen Molly Enstrom and Kerry Weiland each tallied a goal along with Jinelle Zaugg-Siergiej while Erika Lawler and Hilary Knight had an assist apiece.