Wilson, Ball win top Big Ten Awards

With the regular season Big Ten schedule having wrapped up, the media and coaches selected their awards recipients. Many of the awards were created or re-named to go along with the new, two division Big Ten. Montee Ball was named the initial recipient of the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year Award. The Award is named after Alan Ameche and Ron Dayne - both Heisman Trophy winners who also both happened to play at Wisconsin. Russell Wilson, who is on pace to break NCAA records for passer efficiency, was named the recipient of the inaugural Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Award. The coaches and the media name their own teams, so the Badgers had nine players named to the first team on one of those two ballots. That's the most ever for any Wisconsin team. UW's honorees: Offense QB: Russell Wilson - First team (Consensus) RB: Montee Ball - First team (Consensus) WR: Nick Toon - Second team (Coaches) / Honorable mention (Media) WR: Jared Abbrederis - Honorable mention (Consensus) C: Peter Konz - First team (Media) / Honorable mention (Coaches) G: Kevin Zeitler - First team (Consensus) G: Travis Frederick - Second team (Consensus) T: Josh Oglesby - First team (Consensus) T: Ricky Wagner - Honorable mention (Consensus) TE: Jacob Pedersen - Second team (Media) K: Philip Welch - Honorable mention (Media) Defense DL: Patrick Butrym - Honorable mention (Consensus) LB: Chris Borland - First team (Consensus) LB: Mike Taylor - First team (Media) / Second team (Coaches) DB: Aaron Henry - First team (Coaches) / Honorable mention (Media) DB: Antonio Fenelus - First team (Media) / Honorable mention (Coaches) P: Brad Nortman - Honorable mention (Consensus)