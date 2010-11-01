Wisconsin highest ranked Big Ten team in BCS

With a ranking of 7 in the Harris and Coaches' Poll and a 10 in last week's BCS, the Badgers move up to 9th in this week's BCS standings, two places ahead of Ohio State. Michigan State is at 14 with Iowa at 16.
Wisconsin cannot win the Big Ten with the way the standings in the conference stand now. They need Michigan State to lose again in order to take possession of first place. But if they can stay ahead of the other Big Ten teams in the BCS, they should get an at-large bid to another BCS bowl.
1 Oregon
2 Auburn
3 TCU
4 Boise State
5 Utah
6 Alabama
7 Nebraska
8 Oklahoma
9 Wisconsin
10 LSU
11 Ohio State
12 Missouri
13 Stanford
14 Michigan State
15 Arizona
16 Iowa