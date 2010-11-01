Wisconsin highest ranked Big Ten team in BCS

With a ranking of 7 in the Harris and Coaches' Poll and a 10 in last week's BCS, the Badgers move up to 9th in this week's BCS standings, two places ahead of Ohio State. Michigan State is at 14 with Iowa at 16.

Wisconsin cannot win the Big Ten with the way the standings in the conference stand now. They need Michigan State to lose again in order to take possession of first place. But if they can stay ahead of the other Big Ten teams in the BCS, they should get an at-large bid to another BCS bowl.

1 Oregon

2 Auburn

3 TCU

4 Boise State

5 Utah

6 Alabama

7 Nebraska

8 Oklahoma

9 Wisconsin

10 LSU

11 Ohio State

12 Missouri

13 Stanford

14 Michigan State

15 Arizona

16 Iowa