Brew City Buzz: Events Happening October 3-9

Thursday, October 3

City Fountain Oktoberfest banner

Oktoberfest at 3rd Street Market Hall

Celebrate the first annual Oktoberfest at 3rd Street Market Hall in Downtown Milwaukee! From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy 25+ fall-inspired beers from local Wisconsin breweries, live polka by Milwaukee Alpenblaser, brat and pretzel specials, a stein hoisting contest and more!

The event will also feature raffles, giveaways, swag and a special appearance from “Brat” of the famous Racing Sausages. Learn more about the event at 3rdstmarkethall.com/happenings/happenings/oktoberfest.

Zoo Brew

Check out the animals of the Milwaukee County Zoo while enjoying some beer and food. The Zoological Society is hosting its annual beer and food tasting event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, featuring dozens of vendors.

Tickets are still available for the event, priced at $60 for Zoo Pass Members and $75 for non-members. Plus, there’s a designated driver ticket available for $20. Learn more and get tickets at zoosociety.org/events/zoo-brew.

Friday, October 4

Halloween Glen 2024 banner

Halloween Glen with Milwaukee Recreation

For the 31st year, Milwaukee Recreation is hosting its Halloween Glen event, with a theme this year of “Myths & Mysteries.” Attendees will have a chance to seek unknown truths and known truths along a trail of clues, discovering the reasons we reason and how we know what we know.

Along the trail, actors will present interactive and education skits at eight decorated stations along Hawthorn Glen, Milwaukee Recreations 23-acare nature center. The event takes place both Friday and Saturday. See all the details at Halloween Glen.

Racine Children’s Theatre presents Treasure Island

The Racine Children’s Theatre opens for the season Friday when a pirates life takes the stage for Treasure Island. The show, which is recommended for kids 4 and older, allows kids in the audience to become members of Long John’s pirate gang and Captail Smollet’s crew.

The show relies heavily on participation from children in the audience and is based on the book by Robert Louis Stevenson. For more information and tickets visit racinetheatre.org.

Saturday, October 5

Free Day at the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum

Enjoy free admission to the Waukesha County Historical Society Museum on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The free admission is in honor of the Waukesha County Community Fund’s 25th Anniversary.

At the museum, explore the rich history of Waukesha County, from Native American beginnings to the legacy of Les Paul. The museum features over 15,000 artifacts and a million documents.

Bark & BBQ logo

Bark & BBQ at the Harley-Davidson Museum

Spend the day with man’s (or woman’s) best friend during the pup-friendly Bark & BBQ event at the Harley-Davidson Museum. From noon to 4 p.m., the museum will be home to over 30 vendor booths, food trucks, treats, shops and dog-related services. There will activities to engage and entertain your pup, while enjoying some cool October weather.

The event is free to attend and will take place rain or shine. More info here: milwaukeebarkandbbq.com.

Milwaukee River Challenge

Milwaukee River Challenge logo

Celebrate as the 23rd annual Milwaukee River Challenge returns. Watch as high school, collegiate and club teams compete in crews of 4s and 8s along a three-mile course on the Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers.

The course, which starts at 25th and Canal Street on the Menomonee River, passes through the heart of Downtown Milwaukee and finishes just south of Pleasant Street, adjacent to Schlitz Park. For the first time since 2019, the University of Wisconsin Women’s Crew team will take part in the event, as well as some of the best high school teams in the region.

Learn more about the Milwaukee River Challenge at milwaukeeriverchallenge.com.

Milwaukee Makers Marketplace Grand Opening

Calling all fans of Milwaukee Makers Markets! The organization is opening a new marketplace at Hide House Creative, 2625 S. Greelay St. Suite #135 from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. To celebrate the opening, Milwaukee Makers Marketplace is offering the first 50 people who spend $25 or more a free tote bag worth $100.

Visit milwaukeemakersmarket.com for more information.

Sunday, October 6

Fall Colors Paddle & Picnic

Take in the yellows, reds and oranges of Fall during a relaxing kayak adventure down the meandering creek connected to Mauthe Lake, followed by a water-side picnic. This kayak tour, happening from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., is available for kayakers of all skill levels.

Learn more and sign up for the adventure at forwardoutdoor.com/event/paddle-and-picnic.

Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon logo

Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon

Lace up your running shoes and head downtown for the annual Lakefront Marathon, kicking off at the newly renovated Baird Center on October 6. Both a full length and half marathon are a part of the event, which features lakefront views throughout most of the race.

Online registration will remain open until all spots or full, or until October 5. More information at: milwaukeelakefrontmarathon.org.

Monday, October 7

Jesse McCartney at the Pabst Theater

Calling all ‘90s babies! Jesse McCartney is bringing his “Beautiful Soul” to the Pabst Theater Monday at 8 p.m. The singer, songwriter and actor is known best for his songs “Beautiful Soul” and “Leavin,” but notably wrote the 4x-Platinum Grammy Award-nominated “Bleeding Love” for Leona Lewis as well.

Head to the Pabst Theater website to secure tickets for the show.

Wednesday, October 9

Waitress at Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre

Watch the story of Jenna, a pie baker trapped in a loveless marriage, play out on stage when Waitress comes to the Cabot Theatre. The Tony and Grammy-nominated show features music from by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, including up-beat anthems and gorgeous ballads.

Learn more about the show and get tickets at skylightmusictheatre.org/waitress.