Brew City Buzz: Events Happening September 19-25, 2024

Thursday, September 19

× Expand Schlitz Audubon Center Flight Night 2024 banner

Flight Night at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center - $$

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center’s most popular event returns this week, giving residents and visitors a chance to taste a variety of craft beers while meeting birds of prey. Owls, falcons, hawks and even a bald eagle will spend an evening on Schlitz Audubon Nature Center’s veranda and in their great hall, where visitors can see and interact with them.

Attendees will have an opportunity to taste seasonal, specialty and local beers in a keepsake glass. Tickets are $65 per person, or $35 if you’re choosing not to drink. The event is for those 21 years of age or older.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets schlitzaudubon.org/event/flight-night.

× Expand Photo by Oden-Janelle-Photographers via Boerner Botanical Gardens China Lights China Lights

China Lights: Year of the Dragon at Boerner Botanical Gardens - $

China Lights have returned the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners. More than 40 larger-than-life sculptural light displays will take over the gardens, including the Dragon King, flower tunnel and zodiac lanterns.

The event features photo ops at every turn, an expanded interactive playground, East-West fusion foods, and Asian folk-culture. There will be three professional performances every night of the event, which runs weekly through Oct. 27.

Tickets to see the lanterns range from $16 to $35 per person. For more information, visit chinalights.org.

Friday, September 20

Cubanitas 21st Anniversary

Celebrate 21 years of Cubanitas here in Milwaukee with a free dance party at their Milwaukee Street location. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Cubanitas will offer live music, food and drinks. Then, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., enjoy free dancing downtown.

Learn more about the celebration at their website: getbianchini.com.

Expand Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival poster

Saturday, September 21

Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival

The Wine & Harvest Festival is back in Cedarburg. This community event features fun activities like grape stomping and a giant pumpkin weigh-off. Attendees can also enjoy wine, local food and a variety of vendors during the two-day event. There will be live music, kids activities, and plenty of other exciting things for families to enjoy.

Saturday’s festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Sunday’s hours being 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about the festival at cedarburgfestival.org.

Dierks Bentley performs at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Calling all country fans! Dierks Bentley is coming to town on Saturday, Sept. 21 for a performance at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. He’s bringing his Gravel & Gold Tour to Brew City alongside Lee Brice and Ella Langley.

Known for songs like “Drunk on a Plane” and “Somewhere on a Beach,” Bentley’s setlist is full of hits that will have you up and on your feet. Tickets for the show are available at ticketmaster.com.

Fromm Petfest

Celebrate a day for dogs! Bring the whole family—people and pets alike—and enjoy pet-centric activities, live entertainment, shopping, food, music and so much more during the annual Fromm Petfest.

This 11th annual event will take place at Henry Maier Festival Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

× Expand Mobtoberfest banner

Mobtoberfest at Mobcraft Beer

Enjoy live polka music, Hammerschlagen, stein holding, the return of sausage sculpting and more games and contests during Mobtoberfest at Mobcraft Brewing in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point. This annual event is a unique twist on a Wisconsin tradition: Octoberfest.

The event is happening Saturday, Sept. 21 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

Sunday, September 22

Packers Watch Parties

Watch as the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans during week three of the regular season. On Tap, 1203 N. 10th Street, will be hosting a watch party during the game, which kicks off at noon. They’ll have a Blackstone Griddle giveaway and other awesome prizes. On Tap will offer food and drink specials, plus the traditional touchdown shots. The event is free to attend and is sure to be a loud and fun time!

Explorium Brewpub, 143 W. St. Paul Ave., will also host their own watch party, featuring touchdown shots, $10 game day nachos, and raffles! This event is also free to attend but make sure you reserve a table!

× Expand Photo by Mark Fronha Milwaukee Rep's Women of Rock Kayla Saunders and Bridget Barkan in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘Women of Rock’

Women of Rock at the Rep

Celebrate the legendary women who changed rock music forever. Catch the world premiere of “Women of Rock,” a production featuring soaring vocals and powerful songwriting all in tribute to superstars like Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Alanis Morissette and more. Hear the stories behind hit songs from the 60s through today.

The show runs now through Nov. 3. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/women-of-rock.

Monday, September 23

Outdoor Community Yoga Class

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga session outdoors (weather permitting) in Wauwatosa. Yoga takes place on select Monday and Tuesdays through October at the grassy area on the north side of McKinley Elementary School (89th/90th & Wright).

No registration is needed for the event, and it’s a donation-based class. Each participant is asked to donate $5-10. Be sure to bring your own mat, water bottle and towel!

Wednesday, September 25

Wild Rivers at Turner Hall Ballroom

Canadian Folk Band Wild Rivers is coming to Milwaukee. The band is scheduled to take the stage at Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. The indie trio have recently supported The Chicks on their North American tour and will soon tackle a European tour with Noah Kahan.

Known for songs like “Sidelines” and “Thinking ‘Bout Love,” this is a show you wont want to miss!