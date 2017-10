Stop into Flaire (407 E. Buffalo St.) this month for special Stocking Stuffer Savings! Each time you visit Flaire now through December 24, you have the chance to draw from the Flaire stocking stuffed with discounts from 10% to 40% off a regular priced item. There are even additional discounts off sale items! Great savings for your holiday shopping! Need more information?

Call 414-223-5100 or visit online.