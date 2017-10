Prog-Metal, Power-House, Dream Theater joins forces with the outstanding musicianship and legendary songs of Zappa Plays Zappa. Dream Theater & Zappa Plays Zappa will perform at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, August 22 at 6pm. They will also bring special guests for a head-spinning, jaw-dropping, progressive night of progressive music. And yes, of course the Shepherd Express Street Team will be in attendance prior to showtime; so get your swag on!

