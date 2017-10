Still together after 12 years and 8 million records sold, Third Eye Blind is going to be performing at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, May 30 at 8pm. Third Eye Blind will be performing many of their pasts hits that made you become a fan. They will also debut music from their newest album "Ursa Major". The Street Team will also be at the show, so look for them to get your very own Shepherd Express gear!

To get your tickets to this concert, click here.