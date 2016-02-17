Damon Millard Records Album in Milwaukee

Former Milwaukee resident and nationally touring comedian Damon Millard will be recording his debut comedy album, “Shame, Pain, and Love” February 26th and 27th at The Underground Collaborative in Milwaukee. The album is a milestone in Millard’s nearly 7-year stand-up career.

Damon began performing in 2009 while working and living in Milwaukee. Returning to the area to record the biggest event of his young comedy career is no coincidence. “ My comedy was born here. I first stepped foot on stage at an open mic at The Miramar Theater, I performed at bars from the east side to Waukesha, the Comedy Cafe on Brady became my home club. It wouldn’t make sense to record this album anywhere else.”

“Shame, Pain, and Love” is the portrait of a flawed man. This is not your typical “goofing around” collection of jokes. Damon’s comedy is deep, dark and sometimes uncomfortable. It is a very honest performance about being flawed, not always doing the right thing and having to live with those choices. If you’re looking for something funny and you want bubble gum and rainbows, maybe Millard’s comedy isn’t for you. But if you want a comedian to masterfully take you on a ride and show you the world through his eyes, then this is the comedy special you’ve been looking for.

The album recording shows will be a celebration of comedy and especially Milwaukee comedy. Each night features a different lineup of opening acts including Jason Hillman, Eric Thorson, Tall Boys Improv, Ryan Lowe, Lara Beitz and a showcase of local comedic talent.

The event is produced Caste Of Killers Comedy Collective, the group Damon helped form back in 2010, and Milwaukee Comedy, the organization that produces the annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival.

See Damon Millard at the 2011 Milwaukee Comedy Festival.