Disney on Ice Returns to the Bradley Center

To the delight of children and lifelong Disney fans alike, Disney on Ice will return to the BMO Harris Bradley Center this weekend to perform Dare to Dream. The performance combines Disney classics Snow White and Cinderella with contemporary favorites like Princess and the Frog and Tangled for a journey through the vast Disney universe.

Over the course of the night you will be taken through each of the stories and see how the Disney princesses accomplish their dreams. The actors have been trained to perform complex moves on the ice, in addition to bringing the Disney experience to life through their acting.

“Our entire show has a lot of color and that makes it very appealing to the kids,” said Hannah Wheeler, a skater in the show who is from New Richmond, Wisconsin. “The show keeps growing and everyone has really upped their performance since we first started.”

The show has toured all over the world, including stops in Asia, Australia and Europe, but Hannah is excited to be back in her home state for this leg of the tour.

“I’ve always lived in Wisconsin, and I’m happy to be back here with the cheeseheads,” said Hannah.