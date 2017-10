This New Year's Eve, The Rave is bringing back GIRL TALK, the show starts at 8pm. The show will also feature Green Velvet, DJ Funk, DJ Rozz, DJ JSlay, DJ Casey Lee, David Boggio, DJ SMALL champion, DJ Skawttie, Mr. Deedles & Nick the Quick, Grimeatron, and NoizePollution. This performance is open to all ages, must be 21 and up to drink. Buy your tickets at The Rave online or call 414-342-7283.