Milwaukee's New Year's Eve Tradition, the original Harlem Globetrotter's are back! Tickets are available for two different game times, Friday, December 31, 2010 at 1pm or 6pm. The Harlem Globetrotters, who have contributed more innovations to the game of basketball than any other team in history, have implemented the first-ever-4-point shot as part of all its games on the team's 2011 "4 Time the Fun" North American Tour.

This game-changing innovation will be on display when the Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals New Year's Eve in a double header, here in Milwaukee!

To purchase group or scout tickets, call 414-227-0444 for more information.