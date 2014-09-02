New Month, New Attitude

×

It’s hardto believe it’s September already, but that still means good times with goodfriends and plenty of good weather lie ahead. After all, Mother Nature owes usone after that hellish winter she put us through. So, raise a glass with yourgal-pals or best buds and check out some of the events in Brew City this week.Let’s first read a letter from a reader who is feeling funky about his friends.

Dear Ruthie,

I love myfriends. I think. I am not sure. I love the Gay bars and hanging out with theguys and dancing and drinking and stuff, but when I go to meet my friends, Iinstantly become bitchy and annoyed with them for no reason. This wears off intime and I have fun with them. But why does this happen? It isn’t fair to them.I need to stop this or I will lose my friends, I think. What can I do to changemy shitty attitude?

â€”Loner?

Dear Loner,

Dump yourchumps and hang out with me! We can hit the clubs, and you can buy me drinks.We can hit the malls, and you can buy me shoes. We can hit vacation hot spots,and you can secure cabana boys for me. Does that sound better than hanging withyour buds? I hope not!

If you’rea Negative Nancy, it could be that you need to try some new venues and do somenew things together. (See the following list of events going on and make someplans, damn it!)

You mayalso want to try being the first one at the meeting point. Greeting friends oneby one might be easier for you than approaching the group at one time. If thatdoesn’t work, consider breaking up your social calendar occasionally with somenew friends. If that doesn’t workâ€¦we’re going shoe shopping!

ULTIMATE EVENTS

September 3: Art Carnival at Studio Lounge (2246 S. KinnickinnicAve.): The crazy kids behind Art Carnival bring their brand of comedy, musicand burlesque to this Bay View hot spot with a salute to Saturday morningcartoons. Relive the joy of childhood with tongue-in-cheek nods to Scooby-Doo,the Care Bears, the Justice League and other animated idols at the 7 p.m. show.Expect a $5 cover charge to the wild change-of-pace evening.

September 4: Ruthie’s Kennel Club HamBingo atHamburger Mary’s(2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Join me and Kidd O’Shea of 99.1 The Mix as weraise money for local animal-related charities. I’ll yank some balls (bingoballsâ€¦get your head outta the gutter) and hand out great prizes. Bring yourlucky charm because whoever has the tackiest trinket gets a prize. The gamesstart at 8 p.m. with a $10 suggested donation for 10 games of R-rated bingo.

September 6: Wagfest at Mitchell Park (19900 River Road,Brookfield): Have a furry friend?(And I’m not talking about your hairy boyfriendâ€¦or girlfriend, for thatmatter.) Billed as one of Milwaukee’s largest dog-friendly events, this annual“paw-ty” includes live music, cash bars, vendors, food stands and more. The 11a.m. to 5 p.m. fundraiser must be seen to be believed!

September 6: Team D.I.X. Volleyball Tournamentat Fat Daddy’s(120 W. National Ave.): Hosted by D.I.X. Bar and played at the Fat Daddy’s sandcourts, this third annual co-ed tournament raises funds for AIDS WalkWisconsin. Prizes are at stake for the players, as well as food, raffles anddrink specials for spectators. To register a team, visit fatdaddyball.com, and see the link “Events”regarding the 11:30 a.m. tournament.

September 6: Pride Day at Captain Dix Resort (4124 River Road,Wisconsin Dells): Just when you thought it was safe to pack away your Prideflag, feather boa and leather jockstrap, the crew at Captain Dix announcestheir 10th Annual Pride Day. Enjoy a pool party, games, dancing, a drag showand more. Call 866-553-1818 to book a room or campsite.

September 7: BestD Clinic’s 40th AnniversaryParty at Hi Hat Garage (1709 N. Arlington Place): Shake your groove thing andcelebrate this landmark clinic’s contributions to the community with a ’70s-inspiredparty! The dynamite day runs from 5 to 10 p.m. and features a tea dance and dragshow. There is a $50 cover before the 8:30 p.m. drag show, and a $10 coverafter.

September 10: Natalie Merchant at the PabstTheater(144 E. Wells St.): Relish the seductive vocals of the 10,000 Maniacs’ leadsinger. Natalie’s earthy nature and incomparable voice make for a rewardingexperience when combined with the intimate seating of The Pabst. Doors open at6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. concert. See pabsttheater.orgfor ticket information.