Holiday Gift Guide 2017
Check out these Milwaukee businesses offering specials during the holidays!
Art Bar722 E. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
In the heart of Riverwest, Art*Bar is a cool space to stop in for coffee or a cocktail, then, relax for a conversation with your friends or listen to a local band or artist or browse the ever-changing selection of art that adorns its walls. The art is all for sale, too! Look out for their Mini Art Show offering tiny art at tiny prices and some of their other shows offering kitschy, classic, thought-provoking and stunning art. Support local artists and give a truly original gift. It’s a welcoming and cozy place that lives by the ABCs… Art, Booze, Coffee. Pop in to see what’s new at Art*Bar.
Artery Ink
Intricate design meets fun and functionality. Their motto: “Artery Ink is all about combining art with wellness. We hope to encourage and inspire you to learn more about your body and take better care of it. Our bodies are absolutely amazing machines and the more we know about them and the better we care for them the happier we will all be!” Let me explain a bit. You see, they use the parts of the body as design elements. My shirt has a bike with all the components composed from body parts. The downtube is the spine, the pedals feet, the handlebars hands, the helmet a brain. You get the picture! The result is art that’s thoughtful, smart, aesthetically interesting and pleasing, and empowering. They offer a range of products from apparel to cards and books. I’m pretty excited about the adult coloring book. If you have not yet experienced Artery Ink, it’s a must!
CelticMKE Center1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Irish Fest is one of the best festivals of the season, but as Celtic MKE will attest being Irish is so much more than a festival. Dance and song, goods and art…they’re all at your fingertips with their Celtic Christmas Boutique. On Saturday, November 18 at the CelticMKE Center, you’ll discover gifts with a distinctly Irish flair, many direct from the Emerald Isle! Admission is free; no strollers please. Plus, take a break from shopping at Café Celtique.
celticmke.com/CelticMKE-Events/Celtic-Boutique.htm
Santa Claus is coming to town! Breakfast or lunch with Santa at the CelticMKE Center, then, partake in arts & crafts; kids take home their crafted gifts. Santa will be handing out gift bags and, of course, you’ll get your picture taken with the jolly old elf himself. Admission is $8 per person; Children under 2 are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance, so don’t miss out on the fun! Buy tickets at the link below.
celticmke.com/CelticMKE-Events/breakfast-lunch-with-santa.htm
Finally, experience “Oh Night Divine: A Holiday Concert” featuring Tallymoore on Saturday, December 9 at 7 p.m. Christmas isn’t just the season of light; it’s the season of music. Let the Irish and Scottish ballads, reels and Christmas tunes sweep over you at CelticMKE Center’s Great Hall. Seating is limited, so get your $10 advanced tickets now. Children under 12 are free. Tickets are $15 after Dec. 2. Get your tickets here: http://celticmke.com/CelticMKE-Events/Holiday-Concert-Tallymoore.htm
Cream City Restoration201 North Water Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Local artists and makers are the feature at Cream City Restoration’s carefully curated selected of furniture and home goods. Vintage and mid-century, their eclectic selection will spark your curiosity and creativity. Just step into their store, and the ideas start to flow. From seating to storage, from art to a watering can for your indoor plants, from a spice grinder for the kitchen to an end table for your sofa, they have items you can’t find anywhere else. Wander around and get lost in the beautiful items you’ll find at their showroom. Give the gift of unique; give the gift of vintage!
Great Northern Distilling
Is one of your favorite gifts to give or receive a bottle of wine or liquor? It is mine. If it’s yours, Great Northern Distilling is the place to look. Distilled in central Wisconsin, they embrace the ingredients grown in the fields around them. The result is just plain good. Their Vanguard Whiskey has subtle caramel notes with smooth drinkability. Their potato vodka has a buttery feel in the mouth like the best mashed potatoes, only vodka. Plus, it’s gluten-free. Their Herbalist Gin is just lovely. Floral and herbal notes highlight this gin that’s not overly juniper forward. Its pleasant drinkability is great alone, over ice or in the ever-popular and classic dry martini. If you’re looking to spruce up your cocktail offerings for the holidays, check out their catalog of recipes. You’ll find 100+ recipes to delight your taste buds, crafted with traditional techniques. Visit their distillery in central Wisconsin! It’s just a road trip away. Pick up a bottle for a gift and don’t forget one for yourself; after all, it is the holidays.
Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream5756 N Bayshore Dr, City of Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
Chocolates, caramels, sundaes, fudge…my sweet tooth is beckoning. Kilwins has built a history of quality confections through their dedication to quality ingredients and the axiom of treating others as you wish to be treated. You can taste the difference. Fudge is rich and sweet. Sea salt caramels ooze buttery goodness that’s kissed with sea salt to balance and enhance. Ice cream is still made in small batches from the original recipe using milk and cream from family-operated farms. Create your own box or basket of treats to put your personal stamp on this sweet gift. Or, schedule an outing with family or friends to make fudge–yes, fudge! You make fudge from scratch in their copper kettle, then, paddle and loaf it. Everyone takes home a slice of fudge. It’s a sweet destination on cold days and a pleasant diversion with holiday gifts. Shop their Bayshore location. You won’t be disappointed.
Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts2949 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Have a cigar lover, vaper, smoker (of any sort–you know who you are) in your life? Knuckleheads is a must-shop place for that person in your life. Their humidor is filled with cigars that will appeal to the most discriminating of palates. Perhaps it’s another type of smoking they enjoy. They have the accoutrements you need. Blown glass hookahs and paraphernalia are beautiful, cheeky, clever and, best of all, useful. Find the wrapping papers, e-cigs and a wide assortment of flavors from which to choose. Stop in for a taste and let the knowledgeable staff show you around. Enjoy Knuckleheads on Oakland Avenue, or stop by their shop in Madison.
Salvation Army324 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
In this season of giving, give the gift of giving by donating to the Salvation Army. Their services strengthen the community in a variety of ways. Whether it’s their adult rehabilitation services for those with alcohol or chemical dependencies, their chaplaincy program that works with the Milwaukee Police Department as needed to provide emotional and spiritual support to those affected by an incident, their food assistance, Coats for Kids, Back to School or Toy Shop programs, their emergency shelter for the homeless in our community, or any of their other services, Salvation Army is doing good and necessary work within the community. Be generous when you pass bell ringers with their red kettles or make a donation in someone’s name; it’ll warm their hearts. Your donation can make a difference in someone’s life right here at home.
Sparrow Collective2224 S Kinnickinnic Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A gift shop that’s so much more. Sparrow Collective features art, clothing and jewelry from local makers and artists. Indie T-shirts, upcycled handbags, lip balm, mugs, essential oils, onesies for baby, locally made soap, and much more…you’ll find them all at their cozy shop in the trendy Bay View. I am particularly fond of the handbags made from burlap coffee bean bags from a local coffee roaster or cement bags from Asia in support of global women’s rights. Sparrow Collective is more than just a gift shop. They also offer classes in metal stamping, essential oils, vintage fabrics, jewelry making and more. It’s a fun and creative way to spend an afternoon or evening. You can give the gift of learning how to make something by hand or create your own gift with your own personal stamp on it. Enjoy class, then, walk the neighborhood for a cocktail or dinner. Check out their class schedule here: http://sparrowcollective.com/class-calendar/. Classes fill up quickly so make your reservations today! Add Sparrow Collective to your shopping list; you never know what you’ll find.
Swoon5422 W. Vliet Street, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Give them a gift that will make them swoon! If you live on the West Side, you’ll want to make Swoon your destination shop this holiday season. You’ll have parties and holiday dinners to attend. You’ll likely be a guest in someone’s house or be the host. That means you’ll need gifts! Imagine your host opening a gift from Swoon; they’ll be thrilled by its singular nature! You can secretly hope for a Swoon gift, too! Specializing in locally made, hand-crafted products, you’ll find just the right thing–no matter the use or occasion. Trinkets, doodads, T-shirts, rings, home goods…you’ll find them all at Swoon. Stop in often; the selection is always changing.
The Waxwing1800 E. North Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your one-stop shop for accessories for your body and home. Browse around the shop for trinkets and baubles to bedeck your wrists, ears and throat. Or, maybe you’ll find a beer soap with an aroma that trips your fancy. Or, maybe it’s a casual dress, throw pillow, wine glass, coffee mug, clever card, or... the list goes on and on! When I open a gift from The Waxwing, I know it will be something that’s one-of-a-kind. I love the earrings and necklaces in all shapes, sizes and colors. I also love the hand-painted goblets. The thrill is that you never know what you’ll find! The Waxwing features unique handmade goods from local artists, plus classes and events. It’s worth a stop at their large store on the corner of Oakland and North.
Scardina Specialties822 E. Chambers St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
A gem in Riverwest, this family owned and operated sausage shop, deli and caterer can help make your holiday festive and less stressful. Trust me, you can taste the history, the family, the love they put into what they do. If you love to cook, you’ll want to pick up some of their house-made sausage to accentuate your stuffing or add flair to your non-traditional holiday dishes. Lasagna, anyone? Scardina Specialties gives you the meats to make your dishes sing–one word… prosciutto! Hate to cook? They’ve got you covered there, too. From Caprese salad to German potato salad to marinated artichokes or olives to other holiday staples, you’ll rake in the praise for bringing the sides. Or, go for eggplant, chicken, beef or pork spiedini: thin cutlets stuffed with breadcrumbs, pine nuts, currants, Romano cheese, onions and tomatoes. Just cook and serve with a pesto pasta salad or Italian pasta salad, all from the deli. They have dessert, too. Stop in to pick up something for lunch or dinner; they have pizzas, sandwiches and more. Make the season delicious! Place your orders now!
