Artist and Advocate Niki Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad

Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work, given a Milwaukee Ted Talk and most recently participated in the Woman’s March on Washington with her We Rise poster, a variation of her vajazzled Hills and Valleys piece. We caught up with Johnson at Milwaukee’s Red Line Art Gallery and Too Much Metal Fred filed this dispatch.

Make Milwaukee Rad is a conversation with Milwaukee's culture makers, influencers and all-around do-gooders. This space is a platform for Milwaukeeans to express our stories, voice our opinions and share our experiences. In Milwaukee there's a saying "All 414 all."

