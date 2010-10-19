Meadowbrook Haunted Cornfield 2010

The creepy Cornfield (2970 Mile View Rd., West Bend) opens on Friday, September 24 and stays open until Sunday, October 31. The Haunted Night time Adventure on Friday and Saturday Nights is the best, most intense time to go! You can enjoy a bonfire then do the Haunt. With Live Actors, Fog, Specialty sound, action creatures and light effects; it is Geared for us Adults.

Not for the kiddies at heart...

This haunt takes 40-45 Minutes to complete. Fog and strobe lights are in use after dusk... Caution is recommended for those with Health conditions affected by intense strobe lights or fog use... It's unlike any Haunted house.

For more information, call (262) 338-3649 or visit Meadowbrook's website.