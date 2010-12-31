NYE-MKE 2011 Double Ball Drop

From the group that continues to re-invent New Years In Milwaukee, Newaukee presents MKE-NYE 2011 where they will celebrate midnight twice! There will be performances by: DJ Madhatter (from 88.9 Radio Milwaukee), MC One Self, Marc Ballini, Video DJ, GO GO Dancers, Eddie Molenda & Fresh Hip Hop Dancers, and DJ Fortune (2AM DJ set).

While you're at the party, you can enjoy an open bar, photo booth, complimentary appetizers at 1am, a champagne toast at midnight (and again at 2am), a balloon drop at midnight (and at 2am), plus an intense light and stage show.

To find out more information about event packages and how to purchase your spot to this party, you must register online at: nye-mke.com. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door. For questions, email jason.larcheid@gmail.com or call 414-491-3887.