Pfister Artist Katie Musolff

In 2004, Milwaukee's Katie Musolffgraduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) with a BFA inpainting. Today, Musolff is making quite a name for herself. Speaking of hername, the young, well-known portrait artist jokes that all of the tall letterscome at the end of her last name, and it's pronounced moose-off.She smiles,explaining that this is like anti-moose spray, which hints at the time Musolffspends in Stoddard, Wis.,a rural river town near La Crossewhere she paints fish, mayflies and landscapes along with the people she meetsthere. The award-winning Musolff recently added another honor to her résumé:2010 Pfister artist in residence. Beginning in April, Musolff will move her canvases,easels and oil paints into the Pfister Hotel for a one-year studio residencythat she discusses with anticipation.

How willbeing the new Pfister artist in residence affect your time on the river?

This will change alittle, but I'll still spend time on the river and in Milwaukeenow more time at the Pfisterstudio. The river is very valuable for my art experience and how my career hasgrown since I've been there. My universe has been expanded. In the Pfisterstudio I hope to show seasonal paintings from the river and nature on the smallwall. People and guests will be coming from outside Wisconsin. I want to remind them, whilethey're in this very nice hotel, there's more to Wisconsin than the city.

How will youincorporate your signature portrait paintings into the residency?

When I'm at thePfister, I'll begin my “Pfister Project.” I would make at least four to sixpaintings of people who work there, in the tradition of painting everydaypeople. I don't want to be a court painter. I want to paint the people who makethe hotel what it isthe mechanics of the Pfister, the people who make thehotel work. They actually have a number of people who have been there over 25years and have a 25-year club.

What excitesyou about these Pfister portraits?

When I paintportraits I'm talking to the people all the time while I paint. Portraitpainting is taking the time to be with people, listening to them, because theymatter. Think of all the things I can learn about the Pfister painting thepeople thereevery ghost story, every hidden space, every person who has beenthere over the years. People can be much more interesting than they let on.

What otherplans do you have for this year as artist in residence?

I see the Pfisterresidency as a lot of challenges, and they give you a wide public platform foryour work. You even have the opportunity to curate shows. I do hope to educatepeople about Wisconsin.I want to explore all that is part of the Pfister.

Contact Katie Musolff at www.katiemusolff.com or Milwaukee's ElaineErickson Gallery.