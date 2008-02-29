On hiatus from Blink-182, guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge immersed himself with work on Angels and Airwaves’ 2006 debut We Don’t Need To Whisper. The album was an effects-heavy exercise in prog-experimentalism, dismissed by most critics as an indulgent outlet for DeLonge. With Blink-182 now on an indefinite hiatus, an improved Angels and Airwaves returned for their second full-length, I-Empire, last November. A more stripped-down affair, the album is a conceptual piece filled with earnest, tuneful numbers that at times recall a U2 and at others employs a New Wave throwback sensibility. Those attending Angels and Airwaves’ 7 p.m. show at the Rave tonight in hopes of hearing a Blink-182 cover may be in luck, since Angels and Airwaves have begun to incorporate a few choice songs into recent sets. Meg & Dia, The Color Fred and Ace Enders open.